NATO Ramstein Legacy 24 exercise commences in Romania’s Capu Midia training school

Romania’s Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday, June 4, the commencement of the Ramstein Legacy 24 (RALY24) exercise, focused on Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD), at the Air Defense Training School in Capu Midia.

The exercise contributes to enhancing interoperability between IAMD detachments and practicing allied tactics, techniques, and procedures in a defensive operation.

"In our country, the exercise will take place from June 3-14 and will involve 1,300 military personnel from Romania and nine allied countries (Czech Republic, France, Germany, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Turkey, Hungary), who will operate Patriot and Hawk missile systems, as well as Romanian F-16, IAR-330, IAR-99, and YAK-52 aircraft, and other ground-based air defense equipment, command-control systems, and military aircraft from the participating nations," the Ministry of Defense announced, cited by News.ro.

"A national objective during the exercise is the completion of the operationalization process for the second Patriot system which, through live-fire exercises in the Capu Midia range, will be certified as 'mission capable'," the ministry added.

Between June 3-9, the military equipment will be deployed to the training facilities in Romania; from June 10-14, tactical training with and without live fire will be conducted; and from June 14-16, the program includes the redeployment of detachments to their peacetime locations.

Ramstein Legacy 24, led by the Allied Air Command (AIRCOM), is taking place in Romania and Bulgaria and aims to train a multinational IAMD structure in a territorial and population defense operation by testing the command-control system, airborne early warning, and engagement through maneuver and fire (real ground-to-air firing).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Angel Tilvar)