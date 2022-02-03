The US relocates 1,000 troops from Germany to Romania

About 1,000 American soldiers from Germany will be deployed to Romania, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby officially announced.

The relocation was decided based on Romania's request.

The US forces in Europe will be strengthened by 2,000 in Germany and Poland, as 8,500 troops were placed under alert on the American territory for further interventions.

As regards the 1,000 militaries sent to Romania, they add to the existing 900 and are a Stryker squadron, "a mounted cavalry unit that's designed to deploy in short order and to move quickly once in place."

"I want to be very clear about something; these are not permanent moves. They are moves designed to respond to the current security environment. Moreover, these forces are not going to fight in Ukraine, they are going to ensure the robust defense of our NATO allies," Kirby said.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, February 2, that the commitment made by the United States and France to send troops to Romania is an "expression of the solidarity and commitment of these strategic partners of Romania for our security."

