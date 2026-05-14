National Premiere in Higher Education: The First Japan-Romania Double Degree Master’s Program Launched by the Romanian-American University

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The Romanian-American University announces the signing of a strategic academic partnership with the University of Hyogo, Japan, for the development of the International Business and Entrepreneurship master’s program, which thus becomes the first Japan-Romania double degree program in the field of business and entrepreneurship in Romania.

Through this partnership, students will have the opportunity to obtain two internationally recognized degrees, one issued by the Romanian-American University and one by the University of Hyogo, benefiting from an integrated academic experience carried out both in Romania and Japan.



The University of Hyogo is recognized for its academic excellence in fields such as international business, Asian studies, and entrepreneurship, while the collaboration with the Romanian-American University marks a new stage in the internationalization of higher education in Romania and in the development of programs connected to the global economy and the current demands of the business environment.



The new master’s program offers students access to complementary perspectives on European and Asian business and research practices, in an economic context in which companies are increasingly seeking specialists capable of understanding the dynamics of international markets, intercultural management, and business models developed in high-performing economies such as Japan.



The program will include both international academic components and applied activities and internship experiences developed in collaboration with the business communities in Romania and Japan. Thus, students will have the opportunity to interact directly with international professors and specialists, work in multicultural environments, and understand the differences between European and Asian management and entrepreneurship models.



In addition to academic mobility and access to two complementary educational systems, the program offers important competitive advantages for future graduates:

obtaining a double international academic certification;

developing business skills in a global context;

direct exposure to Japanese organizational culture and economic practices;

intercultural experience relevant for an international professional career;

increased attractiveness on the labor market for multinational companies and international organizations.

“This partnership with the University of Hyogo represents a strategic step in the international development of the Romanian-American University and a confirmation of our commitment to providing students with globally relevant educational experiences. The launch of the first Japan–Romania double degree program in business and entrepreneurship marks an important milestone both for our university and for the internationalization of higher education in Romania,” stated Costel Negricea, Ph.D. Habil. Professor, Rector of the Romanian-American University.



“We are launching a completely new double degree program, the first partnership of this kind between a university in Romania and a university in Japan. This program will strengthen our long-standing friendship and serve as a hub for the development of academic collaboration between Romania and Japan, based on mutual respect. I am convinced that this initiative carries special significance for the promotion of international and interdisciplinary education and research and will represent an important step in deepening academic and cultural exchanges between Romania and Japan,” stated Makoto Kosaka, President of the University of Hyogo.



This new partnership strengthens the Romanian-American University’s tradition in developing international double degree programs. The university already offers double degree programs in collaboration with Università di Siena, Northwood University, St. Francis College, and the University of York.



Double degree programs represent one of the most important directions in the development of international education, offering students access to international educational standards, multicultural academic experiences, and expanded career opportunities. In a globalized economic context, such programs contribute to training graduates adapted to the demands of the international market and capable of performing in diverse professional environments.



“Through this program, we aim to train graduates capable of performing both nationally and internationally, understanding cultural diversity, and leveraging international collaborations as a real competitive advantage. Students will have access to two complementary educational systems, two internationally recognized degrees, and different models of business, leadership, entrepreneurship, and research developed in Europe and Japan. In an economic and academic context in which professionals with applied international experience, intercultural skills, and analytical and innovation capabilities are increasingly sought after, we believe that such programs contribute significantly to graduates’ integration into the international labor market,” added Costel Negricea.



In the year marking its 35th anniversary, the Romanian-American University reaffirms its mission to develop an international educational model connected to the dynamics of the global economy and the current requirements of the business and organizational environment. Since its establishment, the university has developed international academic and research partnerships and double degree programs, offering students access to multicultural experiences and educational opportunities relevant to the global economy.



“Today we are going through unpredictable and difficult times due to the emergence of artificial intelligence as a new operating system for society, the intensification of global conflicts, and the acceleration of climate change. As citizens of the world, witnessing human lives being ignored and our rich diversity being threatened, we must act together to cultivate hope in this chaotic landscape. By working together, we have the power to build a better world. Therefore, let us make every effort to make a difference,” added Makoto Kosaka.



The double degree program with the University of Hyogo is the result of the continuous development of the Asian Studies Department within the Romanian-American University and the activity of the “Angela Hondru” Romanian-Japanese Studies Center, the first center of its kind in Romania, which celebrates 21 years of activity this year.



Established in 2005 with the support of the Embassy of Japan in Bucharest, the Center promotes the study of the Japanese language, culture, and business environment and provides students with access to study programs at prestigious universities in Japan, internships in Japanese companies, study trips, and annual summer schools.



The “Angela Hondru” Romanian-Japanese Studies Center plays an important role in developing academic relations between Romania and Japan, being a pioneer in establishing Erasmus+ partnerships with Japanese universities. Currently, the Romanian-American University has 17 partnerships with universities in Japan, and interest in Japanese studies programs continues to grow. More than 300 participants attend the Japanese language courses organized annually within the Center, and this year the university attracted a record number of Japanese students coming to Romania through academic exchange programs.



Over time, the Center has built a community of more than 20,000 graduates and has contributed to promoting Japanese culture in Romania through events and activities dedicated to representative cultural elements such as the tea ceremony, Ikebana, Kimono, Taiko, Aikido, and Ninjutsu. In 2021, the Center’s activity was recognized through the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Award for promoting Japanese culture in Romania.



Through the constant expansion of international collaborations and the development of academic programs connected to the transformations of the global economy, the Romanian-American University strengthens its role as an international educational hub, offering students access to multicultural experiences, academic mobility, and educational opportunities relevant for a career in a globalized professional environment.



*This is a press release.