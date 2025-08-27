Music Gallery exhibition kicks off national tour in Bucharest next month

Music Gallery, the only exhibition in Romania devoted entirely to music, will embark on a national tour this fall, bringing an interactive “pop-up” experience to six cities across the country. The first stop will be Mega Mall in Bucharest, where the exhibition will run from September 4 to 14.

Founded in Cluj-Napoca, Music Gallery blends installations, memorabilia, and multimedia content to explore music not only as an art form but also as a social, political, and cultural phenomenon. The exhibition is built on three pillars - “listen, learn, explore,” according to the organizers.

The central installation is a globe featuring 25 regions from across the world. Visitors can plug in headphones to hear defining sounds of each culture, from American blues and Brazilian bossa nova to Romanian doina, Nordic jazz, and Pakistani qawwali.

The journey is complemented by 12 curated stories, highlighting the ways in which music has shaped societies - from African griots to speakeasy jazz, silent listening rituals in Japan, or protest through tango.

“Music Gallery is about curiosity, play, and learning through a universal language: music,” said project manager Roxana Tarko. “We are excited to bring this experience into spaces frequented daily by thousands of people, where culture can naturally meet the community. Access to culture should not be complicated.”

The traveling exhibition will also include piano and drum simulators, vinyl listening stations, and a VR installation featuring legendary artists. Each city will host a “Drum Camp,” an inclusive musical activation where visitors can experiment with percussion in a collective, energetic format.

Admission is free through the SPOT app. Alongside the cultural program, visitors can enter a raffle to win Meze 99 Classics headphones, with a national prize draw at the end of the tour offering an Estelio Hi-Fi system.

The tour schedule includes:

Bucharest (Mega Mall): September 4–14

Ploiești (Shopping City): September 16–28

Constanța (City Park Mall): September 30–October 12

Timișoara (Shopping City): October 23–November 2

Craiova (Promenada): November 4–16

Sibiu (Promenada): November 18–30

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)