Events

Music Gallery exhibition kicks off national tour in Bucharest next month

27 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Music Gallery, the only exhibition in Romania devoted entirely to music, will embark on a national tour this fall, bringing an interactive “pop-up” experience to six cities across the country. The first stop will be Mega Mall in Bucharest, where the exhibition will run from September 4 to 14.

Founded in Cluj-Napoca, Music Gallery blends installations, memorabilia, and multimedia content to explore music not only as an art form but also as a social, political, and cultural phenomenon. The exhibition is built on three pillars - “listen, learn, explore,” according to the organizers.

The central installation is a globe featuring 25 regions from across the world. Visitors can plug in headphones to hear defining sounds of each culture, from American blues and Brazilian bossa nova to Romanian doina, Nordic jazz, and Pakistani qawwali. 

The journey is complemented by 12 curated stories, highlighting the ways in which music has shaped societies - from African griots to speakeasy jazz, silent listening rituals in Japan, or protest through tango.

“Music Gallery is about curiosity, play, and learning through a universal language: music,” said project manager Roxana Tarko. “We are excited to bring this experience into spaces frequented daily by thousands of people, where culture can naturally meet the community. Access to culture should not be complicated.”

The traveling exhibition will also include piano and drum simulators, vinyl listening stations, and a VR installation featuring legendary artists. Each city will host a “Drum Camp,” an inclusive musical activation where visitors can experiment with percussion in a collective, energetic format.

Admission is free through the SPOT app. Alongside the cultural program, visitors can enter a raffle to win Meze 99 Classics headphones, with a national prize draw at the end of the tour offering an Estelio Hi-Fi system.

The tour schedule includes:

  • Bucharest (Mega Mall): September 4–14
  • Ploiești (Shopping City): September 16–28
  • Constanța (City Park Mall): September 30–October 12
  • Timișoara (Shopping City): October 23–November 2
  • Craiova (Promenada): November 4–16
  • Sibiu (Promenada): November 18–30

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Music
Read next
Normal
Events

Music Gallery exhibition kicks off national tour in Bucharest next month

27 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Music Gallery, the only exhibition in Romania devoted entirely to music, will embark on a national tour this fall, bringing an interactive “pop-up” experience to six cities across the country. The first stop will be Mega Mall in Bucharest, where the exhibition will run from September 4 to 14.

Founded in Cluj-Napoca, Music Gallery blends installations, memorabilia, and multimedia content to explore music not only as an art form but also as a social, political, and cultural phenomenon. The exhibition is built on three pillars - “listen, learn, explore,” according to the organizers.

The central installation is a globe featuring 25 regions from across the world. Visitors can plug in headphones to hear defining sounds of each culture, from American blues and Brazilian bossa nova to Romanian doina, Nordic jazz, and Pakistani qawwali. 

The journey is complemented by 12 curated stories, highlighting the ways in which music has shaped societies - from African griots to speakeasy jazz, silent listening rituals in Japan, or protest through tango.

“Music Gallery is about curiosity, play, and learning through a universal language: music,” said project manager Roxana Tarko. “We are excited to bring this experience into spaces frequented daily by thousands of people, where culture can naturally meet the community. Access to culture should not be complicated.”

The traveling exhibition will also include piano and drum simulators, vinyl listening stations, and a VR installation featuring legendary artists. Each city will host a “Drum Camp,” an inclusive musical activation where visitors can experiment with percussion in a collective, energetic format.

Admission is free through the SPOT app. Alongside the cultural program, visitors can enter a raffle to win Meze 99 Classics headphones, with a national prize draw at the end of the tour offering an Estelio Hi-Fi system.

The tour schedule includes:

  • Bucharest (Mega Mall): September 4–14
  • Ploiești (Shopping City): September 16–28
  • Constanța (City Park Mall): September 30–October 12
  • Timișoara (Shopping City): October 23–November 2
  • Craiova (Promenada): November 4–16
  • Sibiu (Promenada): November 18–30

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Music
Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 August 2025
Politics
Leaders of France, Germany, and Poland travel to the Republic of Moldova to back pro-EU camp
28 August 2025
Justice
"Go back to your country": Romanian man detained over attack on foreign delivery worker in Bucharest
28 August 2025
Politics
Timișoara mayor joins European peers in visit in support of arrested Istanbul mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu
28 August 2025
People
Romanian selected among finalists for European Woman Angel of the Year
28 August 2025
Transport
Bolt service for larger groups available in Bucharest
28 August 2025
Defense
Romania and Rheinmetall to build EUR 535 mln ammunition powder plant, set to be world’s most advanced
27 August 2025
Defense
Romania unveils draft law allowing young people to volunteer for a four-month military training stage
27 August 2025
Business
Fire burns through nearly 4,000 sqm at Dragonul Roșu Complex near Bucharest