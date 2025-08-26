Artworks inspired by Țara Hațegului UNESCO Geopark featured in Bucharest’s ‘The Big Green: Soil’ exhibition

Three Romanian artists, Maia Ștefana Oprea, Alina Tofan, and Cătălin Rulea, have created new site-specific works inspired by the natural and cultural heritage of the Țara Hațegului UNESCO Global Geopark, to be showcased in Bucharest as part of the exhibition The Big Green: Soil.

The show, running August 27 to September 14 at the “Dimitrie Brândză” Botanical Garden, is organized by the University of Bucharest together with the Geopark and the Center for Visual Studies. It’s part of the European project The Big Green (2023–2027), co-financed by Creative Europe, which explores environmental themes through contemporary art.

The artworks use natural materials and participatory processes: Oprea’s “Mânuțe-fosile” is a clay-and-compost installation created with over 100 children; Tofan presents “Ensoilment,” a series of performances exploring memory and soil; while Rulea, with the Visual Studies team, developed “The Heart of Țara Hațegului,” an ephemeral installation meant to dissolve back into the landscape.

The exhibition opens August 27 with a workshop, live performance, and public discussion.

Admission is free, subject to capacity.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)