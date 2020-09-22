Romanian developer wants to create “museum pole” in northern Bucharest

Romanian developer Forty Management, owned by local entrepreneur Lucian Azoitei, has bought a land located in the northern part of Bucharest, where it plans to create a museum pole, Profit.ro reported.

The land has approximately 3,000 sqm and is adjacent to the Baneasa Royal Railway Station, the Minovici Museum, and the Museum of Western Western Art, as well as Herastrau Park and Baneasa Lake.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Its price is estimated at about EUR 7.2 million.

"We intend to build a building or two, with a residential destination, with an art gallery on the ground floor, where contemporary Romanian artists can exhibit for free. We will also try together with the City Hall, the Ministry of Transport, and the University of Architecture Ion Mincu to revitalize this area by creating the Museum of Bucharest Architecture within the Royal Station and the reconversion of the Royal Station esplanade. Thus, an important museum pole will be created in Bucharest, a pole similar to the one in the area of the Royal Palace," says Forty management CEO Lucian Azoitei.

The area will be served by a subway station as well.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]