National Museum of Romanian History’s restoration, completed with EUR 150 mln from the Council of Europe Development Bank

The restoration of the National Museum of Romanian History (MNIR) in Bucharest will be completed with around EUR 150 million from a loan that the Romanian State contracted from the Council of Europe Development Bank, culture minister Bogdan Gheorghiu said on Thursday, September 17.

“Unfortunately, there were some procedural issued at the National Museum of Romanian History, which have delayed the works, but I have good news: based on the agreement with the Council of Europe Development Bank, the Romanian state has contracted a loan of EUR 300 million, and approximately half of this amount will go towards the completion of the History Museum’s restoration,” the minister said during a press conference, News.ro reported.

“Today, I can tell you that the necessary money has been found, and is not a small amount, around EUR 150 million, to complete the works at MNIR,” he added.

The authorities will also select a contractor for this project soon, the minister also said.

