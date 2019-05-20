Bucharest municipality’s construction company to build EUR 28 mln overpass

The Metropolitan Buildings Trust, Bucharest municipality’s construction company, will build the Doamna Ghica - Colentina overpass.

Mayor Gabriela Firea signed on May 16 the contract for the design and execution of the bypass estimated at EUR 28 million, Economica.net reported. The work involves the reconfiguration of traffic on the Doamna Ghica Road and the construction of an overpass over the Colentina Road.

“The contract involves the design, which will last three months, and the execution of the works, estimated at 12 months. According to the feasibility study carried out by the Municipal Company for Sustainable Development, the passage will have two lanes per sense,” said Firea.

On November 22, 2018, the Bucharest Court of Appeal decided to invalidate all the decisions of the City Council regarding the setting up of municipal companies (including the Metropolitan Buildings Trust) following a lawsuit filed by Save Romania Union. The sentence is final and another lawsuit is underway for declaring invalid the municipal companies.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)