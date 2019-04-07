Romanian central bank governor promises euro adoption as he gets another term

The Romanian lawmakers, with an overwhelming majority of 329 votes of 344 having attended the meeting, endorsed Mugur Isarescu for another five-year mandate at the helm of Romania's National Bank (BNR), amid lack of challengers, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The new Board of Directors combines experienced members with young people and will make every effort to fulfill its mandate, namely joining the euro area, Isarescu said after the final vote of the joint chambers of the Parliament.

Florin Georgescu was appointed in the positions of First Deputy Governor and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors. Leonardo Badea and Eugen Nicolaescu are members of the Board of Directors and respectively Deputy Governors of the BNR.

(Photo source: Bnr.ro)