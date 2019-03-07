Romanian central bank governor preliminary confirmed for another term

The expert committees of the Parliament with unanimity of votes gave the green light to the new Board of Directors of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) with no surprise as the political parties shared their posts, Profit.ro reported. The lawmakers are expected to give the final vote on July 3.

Incumbent governor Mugur Isarescu, who had his mandate renewed, promised to meet the target of adopting the single European currency during the next term.

Isarescu received a new term as governor with broad support from main political parties, Florin Georgescu (supported by ruling Social Democrat party PSD) remains the first deputy governor, Eugen Nicolaescu (supported by opposition Liberal party, PNL) retains his post of deputy governor, and Leonardo Badea (PSD) moves from the head of the financial market regulator ASF directly into the other deputy governor seat at the same level with Nicolaescu, replacing Liviu Voinea -- who moves to take a position with the International Monetary Fund.

Among the new members of the Board, there are Ionut Dumitru -- the former head of the Fiscal Council (and chief economist of Raiffeisen Bank, with no particular political support) and Cristian Popa (32 years old), investment director of NN Pensii (the candidate of the newly formed USR party).

(Photo source: Shutterstock)