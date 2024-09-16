Administration

Expansion project at Romania’s famous Turda Salt Mine set to start in 2025

16 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Turda Salt Mine (Salina Turda), one of the most spectacular tourist destinations revealing Romania’s underground wonders, will expand under a project set to kick off in 2025. The plan is to open another mine to tourists, which, local authorities say, would double the number of visitors.

The project targets the 10,000 sqm Iosif mine, which will also open its doors to visitors following investments estimated at about EUR 25 million, Digi24 reported. The mine will have five panoramic elevators, an artificial river, and several suspended walkways.

“The Iosif mine is a bell-shaped mine, it was mined in 1740 and has a total depth of 115 meters,” Mădălina Craiu, a guide at Turda Salt Mine, told Digi24.

Local authorities say the expansion work should start next year and last two years.

Turda mayor Cristian Matei stated: “It will cover about 10,000 square meters, and the financing estimates are somewhere around EUR 25.5 million. According to our estimates, the new salt mine will practically double the number of visitors, reaching somewhere between 1.2 million and 1.5 million tourists annually.”

According to Digi24, the access inside the Iosif mine will be made with five panoramic elevators. The project also includes an artificial river and suspended walkways so that people can see the inside of the salt mountain up close.

Mayor Cristian Matei previously announced the expansion project on his social media page. On September 5, he said that the development project of the Iosif mine has passed the technical and financial evaluation phase and is preparing for the next stage: pre-contracting.

Currently, approximately 600,000 tourists visit Turda Salt Mine every year.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Titel Folea/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Administration

Expansion project at Romania’s famous Turda Salt Mine set to start in 2025

16 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Turda Salt Mine (Salina Turda), one of the most spectacular tourist destinations revealing Romania’s underground wonders, will expand under a project set to kick off in 2025. The plan is to open another mine to tourists, which, local authorities say, would double the number of visitors.

The project targets the 10,000 sqm Iosif mine, which will also open its doors to visitors following investments estimated at about EUR 25 million, Digi24 reported. The mine will have five panoramic elevators, an artificial river, and several suspended walkways.

“The Iosif mine is a bell-shaped mine, it was mined in 1740 and has a total depth of 115 meters,” Mădălina Craiu, a guide at Turda Salt Mine, told Digi24.

Local authorities say the expansion work should start next year and last two years.

Turda mayor Cristian Matei stated: “It will cover about 10,000 square meters, and the financing estimates are somewhere around EUR 25.5 million. According to our estimates, the new salt mine will practically double the number of visitors, reaching somewhere between 1.2 million and 1.5 million tourists annually.”

According to Digi24, the access inside the Iosif mine will be made with five panoramic elevators. The project also includes an artificial river and suspended walkways so that people can see the inside of the salt mountain up close.

Mayor Cristian Matei previously announced the expansion project on his social media page. On September 5, he said that the development project of the Iosif mine has passed the technical and financial evaluation phase and is preparing for the next stage: pre-contracting.

Currently, approximately 600,000 tourists visit Turda Salt Mine every year.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Titel Folea/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 September 2024
Justice
Romania and United States sign USD 10 mln Child Protection Framework Partnership
16 September 2024
Culture
Romania events: Colm Tóibín, Abdulrazak Gurnah, Zeruya Shalev among guests of this year’s literature festival in Iași
16 September 2024
Administration
Expansion project at Romania’s famous Turda Salt Mine set to start in 2025
16 September 2024
Politics
Nicolae Ciucă confirmed as Romanian Liberals’ presidential candidate
16 September 2024
Society
Storm Boris batters Romania, causing severe floods and six deaths
16 September 2024
Defense
US State Department greenlights sale of 32 F-35 fighter jets to Romania in USD 6.5 bln deal
16 September 2024
Macro
Employment in Romania rises by 0.5% y/y in July driven by several active industries
13 September 2024
Transport
Nearly 800 km of highways and express roads under construction in Romania, minister says