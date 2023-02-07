Business

Mozaik Investments takes minority stake in Untold Universe

07 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Investment fund Mozaik Investments, with Sasha Dragic – the founder of the Superbet group – among shareholders, signed an agreement to buy a minority stake in the Untold group, the largest player on the entertainment market in Eastern Europe.

The partnership aims at the international expansion of the Untold brand, founded in Cluj-Napoca in 2015, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The Cluj-Napoca festival has been consistently ranked in the last years among the top 10 festivals around the world, both in terms of audience preferences and artists' preferences. In addition, the Untold Universe group also organizes the Neversea festival in Mamaia, the Massif winter festival in Poiana Braşov, and the West Side Christmas Market (in Bucharest).

The group also includes other companies that provide services in the field of entertainment: the sponsorship agency (The Sponsorship Agency), the communication agency (Magic Maker Communication), and the production house (Magic Maker Media House).

The transaction is yet to be approved by the Romanian Competition Council.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Salajean/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Mozaik Investments takes minority stake in Untold Universe

07 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Investment fund Mozaik Investments, with Sasha Dragic – the founder of the Superbet group – among shareholders, signed an agreement to buy a minority stake in the Untold group, the largest player on the entertainment market in Eastern Europe.

The partnership aims at the international expansion of the Untold brand, founded in Cluj-Napoca in 2015, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The Cluj-Napoca festival has been consistently ranked in the last years among the top 10 festivals around the world, both in terms of audience preferences and artists' preferences. In addition, the Untold Universe group also organizes the Neversea festival in Mamaia, the Massif winter festival in Poiana Braşov, and the West Side Christmas Market (in Bucharest).

The group also includes other companies that provide services in the field of entertainment: the sponsorship agency (The Sponsorship Agency), the communication agency (Magic Maker Communication), and the production house (Magic Maker Media House).

The transaction is yet to be approved by the Romanian Competition Council.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Salajean/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 February 2023
Social
Romania sends aid after earthquake hits southern Turkey
03 February 2023
Politics
Romania, last among EU countries in The Economist’s annual Democracy Index
01 February 2023
Social
Most counties in Romania losing residents, aging, latest census shows
01 February 2023
Social
Transparency International: Corruption in Romania near global average
20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says