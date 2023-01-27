Entertainment

 

 

Romania’s Untold voted among world’s top 10 festivals

27 January 2023
The results of the DJ Mag Top 100 Festivals poll 2022 have been released, and Romania’s Untold made it to the global top 10. The festival in Cluj-Napoca ranks 9th, overtaking traditional festivals such as Burning Man, Lollapalooza, or Mysteryland, News.ro reported.

More than 100,000 verified votes were counted in the 2022 Top 100 Festivals poll from October 5 to 26, 2022. Tomorrowland was voted world’s No. 1 festival, followed by Ultra Music Festival and EDC Las Vegas.

Another festival from Romania, Neversea, has also made it to the list, ranking 51st.

Untold is the largest electronic music festival in Romania. This year, Imagine Dragons will perform at the event in Cluj-Napoca, marking their first-ever show in Romania. Untold 2023 is scheduled for August 3-6.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alexandru Busca)

Tags
Normal
1

