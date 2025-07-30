Mozaik Investments acquires majority stake in Bucharest-based Genesis College, plans EUR 30 million investments

Investment firm Mozaik Investments has acquired a majority stake in Genesis College, a large private educational institution in Bucharest. After receiving all approvals, Mozaik will provide growth capital to accelerate the development of the educational network through investments in new campuses and the expansion of schooling capacity, as well as the development of the International Baccalaureate program, the company said.

The value of the projects to be implemented following the transaction is approximately EUR 30 million.

Genesis College is in the process of relocating the primary, secondary, and high school education levels to the former Petrom Tower building, part of Petrom City, in northern Bucharest. The building has been converted from an office tower into an educational unit, following an investment of more than EUR 2 million. The new location will allow Genesis to double its capacity, from 500 to 1,000 students. In the future, the new campus can accommodate up to 3,000 students, the educational institution said.

Genesis offers all educational levels, from kindergarten to high school. It is one of the few institutions in Romania accredited to carry out all three programs of the International Baccalaureate educational system.

"We founded Genesis in 2000, with the objective of building a high-performing educational system, adapted to current economic and social realities. After two and a half decades, the association with a financial partner like Mozaik represents a validation of this effort and an opportunity for healthy scaling. We want to continue to grow sustainably, attract top teachers, and offer our students an international-level education in a modern, empathetic framework adapted to the challenges of the future. At the same time, we believe that investments in education must be treated with the same rigor as those in infrastructure or health, and this partnership confirms this vision," Ioana Necula, founder and CEO of Genesis College, said.

"Genesis College represents a successful entrepreneurial model in an essential sector, where the social impact is profound and long-term. We appreciated not only the institution's performance, but also the leadership team and the organizational culture. Our investment comes with a firm commitment to support the Genesis College team in its expansion and consolidation process," Vlad Bușilă, managing partner of the investment firm Mozaik Investments, said.

The transaction file has already been submitted to the Competition Council for approval.

Mozaik Investments was founded in 2019 by private equity veteran Roland Haas, entrepreneur Sacha Dragic, and Vlad Bușilă, a former M&A banker. The investment fund's area of interest is represented by Central and Eastern Europe, mainly Romania, and is covered by its two offices in Bucharest and Vienna. Mozaik Investments is one of four investment vehicles, along with Hellen's Rock Capital, D Craig Holding, and D Moonshots, in which entrepreneur Sacha Dragic is present as a shareholder through the Dragic family office.

Mozaik's investments in Romania also include the coffee chain 5 To Go, the food management company Flavours / Stradale, and the fintech Pago.

(Photo: Genesis College)

