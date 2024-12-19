Two investment funds take over 60% of Romania's 5 To Go coffee chain

The Romanian coffee shop chain 5 To Go announced that the investment funds Invenio Partners from Bulgaria and Accession Capital Partners (ACP) from Poland have taken over 60% of the company's shares.

For Invenio Partners, this is the first direct local transaction, while ACP (formerly Mezzanine Management) already has several active deals in Romania.

The Mozaik investment fund sold a 50% stake in the business and was left with a 10% stake. The coffee chain's founders, Radu Savopol and Lucian Bădilă, retained a 25% stake after selling a 10% stake and will keep managing the business. A 5% stake remains with businessman Andrei Alecu.

The new partnership supports the business' international expansion and strengthens its position in the local market – where 5 To Go exceeds 150 cities and a network of 300 entrepreneurs.

"The collaboration with Invenio and ACP is more than a financial partnership. We share a common vision of growth and sustainability, which gives us the confidence that together we will reach new horizons," said Radu Savopol, co-founder of the coffee chain, quoted by Economica.net.

Within 4-5 years, the business targets reaching 1,000 units in Romania from 600 currently and strong expansion abroad.

(Photo source: the company)