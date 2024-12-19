M&A

Two investment funds take over 60% of Romania's 5 To Go coffee chain

19 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian coffee shop chain 5 To Go announced that the investment funds Invenio Partners from Bulgaria and Accession Capital Partners (ACP) from Poland have taken over 60% of the company's shares.

For Invenio Partners, this is the first direct local transaction, while ACP (formerly Mezzanine Management) already has several active deals in Romania.

The Mozaik investment fund sold a 50% stake in the business and was left with a 10% stake. The coffee chain's founders, Radu Savopol and Lucian Bădilă, retained a 25% stake after selling a 10% stake and will keep managing the business. A 5% stake remains with businessman Andrei Alecu.

The new partnership supports the business' international expansion and strengthens its position in the local market – where 5 To Go exceeds 150 cities and a network of 300 entrepreneurs.

"The collaboration with Invenio and ACP is more than a financial partnership. We share a common vision of growth and sustainability, which gives us the confidence that together we will reach new horizons," said Radu Savopol, co-founder of the coffee chain, quoted by Economica.net.

Within 4-5 years, the business targets reaching 1,000 units in Romania from 600 currently and strong expansion abroad.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
M&A

Two investment funds take over 60% of Romania's 5 To Go coffee chain

19 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian coffee shop chain 5 To Go announced that the investment funds Invenio Partners from Bulgaria and Accession Capital Partners (ACP) from Poland have taken over 60% of the company's shares.

For Invenio Partners, this is the first direct local transaction, while ACP (formerly Mezzanine Management) already has several active deals in Romania.

The Mozaik investment fund sold a 50% stake in the business and was left with a 10% stake. The coffee chain's founders, Radu Savopol and Lucian Bădilă, retained a 25% stake after selling a 10% stake and will keep managing the business. A 5% stake remains with businessman Andrei Alecu.

The new partnership supports the business' international expansion and strengthens its position in the local market – where 5 To Go exceeds 150 cities and a network of 300 entrepreneurs.

"The collaboration with Invenio and ACP is more than a financial partnership. We share a common vision of growth and sustainability, which gives us the confidence that together we will reach new horizons," said Radu Savopol, co-founder of the coffee chain, quoted by Economica.net.

Within 4-5 years, the business targets reaching 1,000 units in Romania from 600 currently and strong expansion abroad.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 December 2024
Transport
Wizz Air moves three Bucharest flights from Otopeni to Băneasa airport
19 December 2024
Politics
Marcel Ciolacu announces Social Democrats’ exit from talks on forming new government in Romania
19 December 2024
Energy
Romanian Nuclearelectrica signs EUR 1.9 bln contract for refurbishment of Cernavodă nuclear plant’s Unit 1
19 December 2024
M&A
Romanian businessman Dan Şucu takes over Genoa football club for EUR 45 mln
19 December 2024
M&A
Two investment funds take over 60% of Romania's 5 To Go coffee chain
18 December 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Study: Investors on Bucharest Stock Exchange became cautious in 2024
18 December 2024
Real Estate
Cushman & Wakefield Echinox report reveals optimistic outlook for Romanian real estate market in 2025
18 December 2024
Politics
Russia launched cyberattacks against Romania trying to influence electoral process, parliamentary committee says