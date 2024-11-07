Ukraine's mineral water brand Morshynska to expand into Romania

Morshynska, Ukraine's best-selling mineral water brand, is set to enter the Romanian market, targeting retail outlets and the HoReCa sector, according to Profit.ro.

Already popular in several European countries, as well as in the US and Canada, Morshynska's expansion into Romania adds a key market to its European growth strategy.

Despite the ongoing war, Morshynska's production has surged, doubling from 2022 levels to reach approximately 1 billion bottles annually. Production takes place at the Oscar factory in Morshyn, Western Ukraine, near the Carpathian Mountains.

The brand is now managed by Carpathian Mineral Waters, owned by entrepreneur Serhiy Ustenko after Ukrainian authorities transferred corporate rights from previous owners with Russian ties.

In Romania, Morshynska will compete with established mineral water brands such as Borsec, AQUA Carpatica, and Coca-Cola HBC's Izvorul Alb and Dorna.

Veaceslav Gherman, sales manager for Morshynska, noted that the brand has already set up a Romanian distribution company and is actively establishing connections with large retail chains and HoReCa businesses. He said that Morshynska's logistics operations are currently stable, with production capacity able to cover both domestic demand in Ukraine and expanding international markets.

Romania's mineral water market is valued at over EUR 1 billion, offering strong potential for Morshynska as it seeks to establish a foothold in this competitive market.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pavel Shlykov/Dreamstime.com)