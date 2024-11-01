M&A

Axel Johnson acquires La Fântâna water solution provider with operations in Romania and Serbia

01 November 2024

Axel Johnson Inc. (AJI) announced on November 1 that it has acquired La Fântâna S.R.L., a market-leading water solution provider in Central and Eastern Europe, from Oresa Ventures. Founded in 2000 by Romanian entrepreneur Cristian Amza, La Fântâna operates today in Romania and Serbia with 1,000 employees, owned water sources, bottling plants, and service centers. 

La Fântâna, a major provider of water and coffee solutions for the commercial, office, and residential markets, will become a part of AJI’s Kinetico Inc., the companies said.

“Joining the AJI family is a major – and exciting – leap forward for La Fântâna, for its customers, employees, and shareholders; one of the most important in its 24 years of existence,” commented Cristian Amza, CEO of La Fântâna.

AJI’s CEO and president, Sara Greenstein, stated: “The agreement will bring together companies with a common culture and complementary expertise in offering products and services in the Water Quality industry to a broad set of clients in the commercial, office, and residential space.”

La Fântâna SRL obtained a business of around RON 270 million last year, 14% higher than in 2022, while the net profit rose by 7% to RON 12 million, according to Ziarul Financiar

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

