Romanian trilogy Moromeții screened at Rotterdam International Film Festival 2025

Romanian film trilogy Moromeții, directed by Stere Gulea, will be presented at the 54th edition of the Rotterdam International Film Festival, taking place from January 30 to February 9, 2025. This renowned European event, which annually presents hundreds of films across more than 20 sections, will feature the three films - Moromeții (1987), Moromeții 2 (2018), and Moromeții 3 (2024) - in the special Harbour section.

The trilogy directed by Stere Gulea is based on the novels by Marin Preda.

Hugo Emmerzael, a film critic and festival selector, explained his choice: "When Stere Gulea adapted Moromeții, the famous 1955 novel by Marin Preda, he succeeded in capturing an often overlooked episode in Romania's history: the turbulent and unstable period before and after World War II. An instant classic, Moromeții (1987) and its successful continuation, Moromeții 2 (2018), became extremely popular in Romania, and rightly so: these rich, black-and-white films about a peasant family are deeply human productions that show how ordinary Romanians navigate a world in constant change. Moromeții 3 (2024) differs slightly from what came before. Gulea shaped this new screenplay based on Marin Preda's biography."

This is the first time the trilogy will be presented together at an international festival, marking the international premiere of Moromeții 3. Director Stere Gulea, alongside actors Alex Călin, Olimpia Melinte, and Mara Bugarin, will attend the screening.

"It is an honor for me to present the Moromeții trilogy at Rotterdam, such a prestigious festival. Opportunities to see all three films together are rare, so this moment is even more special. I am glad that the story of this Romanian peasant family has caught the attention of the selectors," said director Stere Gulea.

Founded in 1972, the Rotterdam International Film Festival has focused on independent and experimental cinema, showcasing both emerging talents and established filmmakers.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Transilvania Film)