Romanian film on The New York Times list of best movies of 2024

Romanian director Radu Jude's Nu Aștepta Prea Mult de la Sfîrșitul Lumii/Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World made it to the list of the Best Movies of 2024 drawn up by film critics Manohla Dargis and Alissa Wilkinson and published by The New York Times.

The Romanian film is fourth on the list, after All We Imagine as Light (directed by Payal Kapadia), Ernie Gehr: Mechanical Magic, and A Real Pain (Jesse Eisenberg).

"An exhilarating, vulgarly funny, sometimes exasperating jolt, Jude's latest tracks Angela — a charismatic Ilinca Manolache — as she motors through Bucharest. For much of the movie, she is behind the wheel of her jalopy, a home away from home, or interviewing badly injured people as potential cautionary tales for a workplace safety video commissioned by a multinational corporation. As she racks up miles, traversing a world where capitalism and the ghosts of communism converge, the movie touches on Romania's past and present, the East and the West, high culture and exceedingly low. It's a wild ride!" - writes Manohla Dargis about Radu Jude's film.

The complete list published by The New York Times is available here.

Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World was Romania's submission for the 2024 Oscar awards in the Best International Feature category. The film won the Jury Prize at the 2023 Locarno Film Festival.

(Photo source: Facebook/ Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfîrșitul lumii / Do Not Expect Too Much from ∙∙)