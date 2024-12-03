Culture

Romanian film on The New York Times list of best movies of 2024

03 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian director Radu Jude's Nu Aștepta Prea Mult de la Sfîrșitul Lumii/Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World made it to the list of the Best Movies of 2024 drawn up by film critics Manohla Dargis and Alissa Wilkinson and published by The New York Times. 

The Romanian film is fourth on the list, after All We Imagine as Light (directed by Payal Kapadia), Ernie Gehr: Mechanical Magic, and A Real Pain (Jesse Eisenberg).

"An exhilarating, vulgarly funny, sometimes exasperating jolt, Jude's latest tracks Angela — a charismatic Ilinca Manolache — as she motors through Bucharest. For much of the movie, she is behind the wheel of her jalopy, a home away from home, or interviewing badly injured people as potential cautionary tales for a workplace safety video commissioned by a multinational corporation. As she racks up miles, traversing a world where capitalism and the ghosts of communism converge, the movie touches on Romania's past and present, the East and the West, high culture and exceedingly low. It's a wild ride!" - writes Manohla Dargis about Radu Jude's film.

The complete list published by The New York Times is available here.

Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World was Romania's submission for the 2024 Oscar awards in the Best International Feature category. The film won the Jury Prize at the 2023 Locarno Film Festival.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfîrșitul lumii / Do Not Expect Too Much from ∙∙)

Tags
Positive Romania
Cinema
Normal
Culture

Romanian film on The New York Times list of best movies of 2024

03 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian director Radu Jude's Nu Aștepta Prea Mult de la Sfîrșitul Lumii/Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World made it to the list of the Best Movies of 2024 drawn up by film critics Manohla Dargis and Alissa Wilkinson and published by The New York Times. 

The Romanian film is fourth on the list, after All We Imagine as Light (directed by Payal Kapadia), Ernie Gehr: Mechanical Magic, and A Real Pain (Jesse Eisenberg).

"An exhilarating, vulgarly funny, sometimes exasperating jolt, Jude's latest tracks Angela — a charismatic Ilinca Manolache — as she motors through Bucharest. For much of the movie, she is behind the wheel of her jalopy, a home away from home, or interviewing badly injured people as potential cautionary tales for a workplace safety video commissioned by a multinational corporation. As she racks up miles, traversing a world where capitalism and the ghosts of communism converge, the movie touches on Romania's past and present, the East and the West, high culture and exceedingly low. It's a wild ride!" - writes Manohla Dargis about Radu Jude's film.

The complete list published by The New York Times is available here.

Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World was Romania's submission for the 2024 Oscar awards in the Best International Feature category. The film won the Jury Prize at the 2023 Locarno Film Festival.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfîrșitul lumii / Do Not Expect Too Much from ∙∙)

Tags
Positive Romania
Cinema
Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 December 2024
Politics
TikTok tells European Parliament that it dismantled networks of accounts targeting Romanian audience
03 December 2024
Transport
Ford unveils new electric Puma Gen-E to be produced at plant in southern Romania
03 December 2024
Culture
Romanian film on The New York Times list of best movies of 2024
03 December 2024
Politics
Russian leader Vladimir Putin makes ironic comment about presidential vote recount in Romania
03 December 2024
Politics
Romanian presidential candidate Elena Lasconi calls for broad democratic ruling coalition
03 December 2024
Transport
Romania resumes efforts for procurement of H2-powered trains
03 December 2024
Energy
Romania's Hidroelectrica resumes operations at Stejaru hydropower plant after EUR 12 mln refurbishment
02 December 2024
Sports
Legendary Romanian goalkeeper Helmuth Duckadam passes away