Bucharest’s Morii Lake island set for major transformation with beach, green spaces and cultural facilities

Bucharest's District 6 mayor, Ciprian Ciucu, announced the start of the second phase of the Morii Lake park redevelopment, focusing on the island. The project aims to transform the area, giving the lake a more natural appearance, as opposed to its current industrial look, while turning the island into a vibrant space for leisure, cultural activities, and water sports.

"The island will be developed for beach use, cultural events, and will feature abundant tree planting. Parts of it will be lowered to water level, allowing people to truly enjoy the lake. Lifeguards will be stationed there, and pontoons will be set up for non-motorized water sports. This place will come to life," Ciucu stated.

The project is expected to take 15 months to complete, with a budget of RON 58.9 million, though a significant portion may come from European grants. The District 6 Local Council has already approved a funding request for RON 49.3 million through the Bucharest-Ilfov Regional Program 2021-2027.

Once completed, the Morii Lake island will become the park's focal point, marking the first major investment in the area since before the 1989 Revolution, mayor Ciprian Ciucu said.

The redevelopment plan includes a green-space beach, a dock, and five pontoons for kayaking, paddle boarding, and windsurfing. New walkways will lead down to the water level, while a large meadow will provide space for events. Plus, three floating vegetative islands will serve as bird sanctuaries and help with water purification.

The project also features two playgrounds made from natural materials, two multifunctional pavilions with changing areas for sports enthusiasts, a medical station, two lifeguard areas, and a decorative fountain.

Additional amenities include benches, bike and scooter racks, information panels, telescopes for birdwatching, mist installations for cooling, and a modernized dock for small boats.

The existing concrete perimeter beam will be replaced with a system of walkways and ramps to prevent erosion and improve access to the water. The landscaping will feature a wide variety of trees, shrubs, and flowers, with 312 new trees to be planted.

According to the mayor, the entire space will be designed to ensure accessibility for people with disabilities.

