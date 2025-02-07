Bucharest to purchase 22 new non-polluting trolleybuses with European funds

Bucharest will add 22 more non-polluting trolleybuses to its public transport fleet, using European funds allocated through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), mayor Nicușor Dan announced. The total estimated cost of the project is RON 71.5 million.

The procurement contract has already been published on the national electronic procurement platform (SEAP) and includes the acquisition of 12-meter-long trolleybuses with a minimum autonomy of 20 km. Each vehicle will have a capacity of at least 85 passengers, including a minimum of 26 seated.

The trolleybuses will come with a warranty of at least 350,000 km or five years, covering all components, mayor Dan also said.

Delivery must be completed within 12 months from the signing of the contract.

This investment is part of Bucharest’s broader efforts to modernize its public transport network. In recent years, the city has purchased 100 electric buses, 100 trams, and 100 trolleybuses.

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)