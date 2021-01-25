Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/25/2021 - 08:00
Business

Moody’s: Romanian Govt. provided weakest fiscal support in the region in 2020

25 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government extended the smallest fiscal support to the private sector in 2020, among Central and Eastern European countries, namely about 4% of GDP, according to a report by the rating agency Moody's, which analyzes eight states in the region.

The report covers Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic.

According to the report, the Czech Republic has extended the strongest fiscal support to the economy, over 20% of GDP, Profit.ro reported. 

Speaking of the direct support alone (not including the state guarantees for loans), Romania still ranks last in the region with some 2% of GDP, but the most supportive Government was Hungary's (some 7% of GDP).

The fact that Romania is last in this ranking can be explained by the Government's limited capacity to act in this regard because of the wide deficit before the crisis, the report implies. The budget situation was quite difficult since 2019, Romania being the only EU state against which the European Commission initiated the excessive deficit procedure last year, even if this procedure is currently suspended.

According to a separate report drafted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the support extended by Governments to support companies and the population in the context of the economic crisis, Romania is last in the EU and on par with countries in Africa, Central America, and Asia.

Based on the expenditures for healthcare and tax deferrals, Romania, with a budgetary effort of 2.17% of GDP, ranks last in the EU and 114th out of 191 countries analyzed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In most countries in these regions, governments have made a budget effort of less than 2.5% of GDP to support businesses and the population through spending such as healthcare or tax deferrals.

Including the programs to support liquidity, Romania climbs to 74th place, and the magnitude of the support reaches 5.38% of GDP. However, measures to support liquidity are largely state guarantees for loans granted by the banking system to companies. In such cases, the state incurs costs only if the companies cannot pay.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 07:51
14 December 2020
Business
Fitch: elections fail to alleviate fiscal uncertainty in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/25/2021 - 08:00
Business

Moody’s: Romanian Govt. provided weakest fiscal support in the region in 2020

25 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government extended the smallest fiscal support to the private sector in 2020, among Central and Eastern European countries, namely about 4% of GDP, according to a report by the rating agency Moody's, which analyzes eight states in the region.

The report covers Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic.

According to the report, the Czech Republic has extended the strongest fiscal support to the economy, over 20% of GDP, Profit.ro reported. 

Speaking of the direct support alone (not including the state guarantees for loans), Romania still ranks last in the region with some 2% of GDP, but the most supportive Government was Hungary's (some 7% of GDP).

The fact that Romania is last in this ranking can be explained by the Government's limited capacity to act in this regard because of the wide deficit before the crisis, the report implies. The budget situation was quite difficult since 2019, Romania being the only EU state against which the European Commission initiated the excessive deficit procedure last year, even if this procedure is currently suspended.

According to a separate report drafted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the support extended by Governments to support companies and the population in the context of the economic crisis, Romania is last in the EU and on par with countries in Africa, Central America, and Asia.

Based on the expenditures for healthcare and tax deferrals, Romania, with a budgetary effort of 2.17% of GDP, ranks last in the EU and 114th out of 191 countries analyzed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In most countries in these regions, governments have made a budget effort of less than 2.5% of GDP to support businesses and the population through spending such as healthcare or tax deferrals.

Including the programs to support liquidity, Romania climbs to 74th place, and the magnitude of the support reaches 5.38% of GDP. However, measures to support liquidity are largely state guarantees for loans granted by the banking system to companies. In such cases, the state incurs costs only if the companies cannot pay.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 07:51
14 December 2020
Business
Fitch: elections fail to alleviate fiscal uncertainty in Romania
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania to European destinations: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market