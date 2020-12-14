Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 07:51
Business

Fitch: elections fail to alleviate fiscal uncertainty in Romania

14 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's general election result points to continued political uncertainty and hence a still-challenging policy-making environment, Fitch Ratings says in a statement.

The need to pass a 2021 budget will be a near-term test of the next administration's cohesion and will indicate likely fiscal policy settings, the rating agency stresses.

Romania's rating, which is at the weakest level in the investment-grade region (BBB-/negative), depends on the public finance metrics, the rating agency said in November in its latest country review.

Fitch and the other two major rating agencies (S&P and Moody's) deferred downgrading Romania on hopes that a committed Liberal Government would reverse the fiscal slippage and provide more clarity and alleviate medium-term budgetary uncertainty. But Fitch implies that the ruling coalition as emerged after the elections will "consume political energy, making it harder for the PNL to implement its agenda and constraining its appetite and capacity to enact measures to arrest the long-term weakening in Romania's public finances."

The rating agency acknowledges that both PNL and USR-PLUS have pledged to implement gradual fiscal consolidation - but points out that there is no consensus around the scope and precise timing of near-term measures given the continuing health and economic challenges from the pandemic.

Fitch now forecasts the general government deficit to narrow modestly to 7.1% of GDP in 2021 from a record high of 9.8% in 2020, but risks are still predominantly on the downside. In November, its forecast was slightly milder (9.5% deficit in 2020, followed by 6.8% in 2021).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 07:57
02 November 2020
Business
Fitch affirms Romania’s rating, keeps negative outlook
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 07:51
Business

Fitch: elections fail to alleviate fiscal uncertainty in Romania

14 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's general election result points to continued political uncertainty and hence a still-challenging policy-making environment, Fitch Ratings says in a statement.

The need to pass a 2021 budget will be a near-term test of the next administration's cohesion and will indicate likely fiscal policy settings, the rating agency stresses.

Romania's rating, which is at the weakest level in the investment-grade region (BBB-/negative), depends on the public finance metrics, the rating agency said in November in its latest country review.

Fitch and the other two major rating agencies (S&P and Moody's) deferred downgrading Romania on hopes that a committed Liberal Government would reverse the fiscal slippage and provide more clarity and alleviate medium-term budgetary uncertainty. But Fitch implies that the ruling coalition as emerged after the elections will "consume political energy, making it harder for the PNL to implement its agenda and constraining its appetite and capacity to enact measures to arrest the long-term weakening in Romania's public finances."

The rating agency acknowledges that both PNL and USR-PLUS have pledged to implement gradual fiscal consolidation - but points out that there is no consensus around the scope and precise timing of near-term measures given the continuing health and economic challenges from the pandemic.

Fitch now forecasts the general government deficit to narrow modestly to 7.1% of GDP in 2021 from a record high of 9.8% in 2020, but risks are still predominantly on the downside. In November, its forecast was slightly milder (9.5% deficit in 2020, followed by 6.8% in 2021).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 07:57
02 November 2020
Business
Fitch affirms Romania’s rating, keeps negative outlook
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

15 December 2020
Entertainment
Inspiration: Romanian master florist outlines Christmas decorating suggestions
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Alan Stokes (Canadian): A lot of the scenery reminds me of my home in Canada. I plan to live here permanently
14 December 2020
Real Estate
Skanska sells two office buildings in Bucharest to S IMMO for EUR 97 mln
11 December 2020
Politics
Who is AUR, the anti-system movement that has become the new force in Romanian politics?
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Career change during the pandemic: Romanian DJ switches to new business & discovers the joy of helping others
09 December 2020
Politics
Finance minister, the Liberals’ first choice to lead Romania’s new center-right Government
09 December 2020
Politics
The end of an era in Romanian politics: former president and former PMs fail to take their parties to the Parliament (comment)
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s PM resigns after his party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections