Business

Mondelez International appoints new managing director for Romania and Slovenia

10 January 2023
Mateja Podgornik is the new Managing Director Romania and Slovenia within Mondelez International, starting from January 2023. Alexandra Rîștariu, who previously held the position of Managing Director Romania, has been appointed Marketing Director of Bakery and Meals for the entire South Central Europe (SCE) region, which comprises 12 markets: Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, the Eastern Adriatic countries, and Cyprus.

Mateja Podgornik has an extensive and varied experience in Mondelez International, having been with the company for 14 years. She previously held the position of Category Planning & Activation Lead SCE, after a period in which she had managed business activities related to the acquisition and integration of Chipita company, as Senior Manager M&A Project, Commercial Planning.

“Together with the teams in Romania and Slovenia, two important markets in the region, we will continue the company’s long-term plans, starting from the global vision of Mondelez International to become the leader of the global snacking market,” said Mateja Podgornik, Managing Director Mondelez Romania and Slovenia.

Alexandra Rîștariu will manage the marketing activities for 11 global and local brands in the region, the company said.

Also starting from January 2023, Andreea Bogdan, previously Marketing Director Bakery & Meals SCE, took over the position of Category Planning & Activation Director SCE.

With 2021 net revenues of approximately USD 29 billion, Mondelez International has global and local brands in its portfolio, such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate, Sour Patch Kids candy, and Trident gum.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

