Lactalis names new general manager for its operations in Romania

Onur Barim has been appointed general manager of Lactalis Group in Romania, which includes the companies Albalact, Covalact, Dorna Lactate, Raraul, Lactate Harghita, Parmalat Romania and Lactalis Logistic. He will take over the new role starting January 1, 2023, replacing Giampaolo Manzonetto, who will dedicate himself to a personal project, the company said.

Onur Barim joined Lactalis Group in 2011 as marketing director of Ak Gida/Lactalis Turkey. In 2018, he took over the management of Lactalis Saudi Arabia and ran the company until 2021.

Barim joined Lactalis Romania Group in 2022 as deputy general manager, supporting the general manager’s activity in the commercial area.

Onur Barim holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Social Sciences and has 24 years of expertise in the FMCG sector.

“Leading the Lactalis business in one of the most important countries within the Group in Europe is a complex mission and offers me new challenges in pursuing the Group’s objectives for profitable and responsible growth,” said Onur Barim, general manager of Lactalis Romania Group.

Giampaolo Manzonetto joined Lactalis Group 25 years ago as financial director of Parmalat Russia. From 2003 he continued his activity in Romania, being appointed general director of Parmalat Romania in 2007. Gradually, he expanded his area of ​​responsibility, and in 2018, after the acquisition of the companies Dorna Lactate, Albalact and Covalact by Lactalis Group, Giampaolo took over the entire management of Lactalis Romania Group.

With a tradition of 90 years in the industry, the French group Lactalis is today a leading dairy company in the world, running activities in over 80 countries around the globe. Lactalis dairy products are sold in over 150 countries worldwide.

Lactalis Romania Group is the leader in the Romanian dairy market. It incorporates the local companies Albalact, Covalact, Dorna Lactate, Raraul, Lactate Harghita, Parmalat Romania and Lactalis Logistic and brings together more than 2,000 employees.

The portfolio of Lactalis Romania Group includes popular local brands such as Zuzu, Fulga, Albalact, Covalact, LaDorna, Raraul, and several well-known international brands like President, Galbani, Leerdammer and Santal. Production activities are carried out in 5 factories, of which the largest and most modern are the Albalact factory in Oiejdea, Alba, the Covalact factory in Sf. Gheorghe, Covasna, and the Raraul factory in Campulung Moldovenesc, Suceava.

Lactalis Romania Group sells over 250,000 tons of products every year. The company is also the largest milk collector in the country, with almost 250 million litres of milk processed annually.

