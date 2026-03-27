More Moldovans support than oppose their country’s unification with Romania

A sociological study on Moldovans’ support for their country’s unification with Romania, as well as on their national identity and political preferences, conducted by sociologist Iulian Gramaţki (PhD Goethe University Frankfurt) with the support of ATES Research Group, revealed that 44% of the Moldovans living in their country and 61% of those in diaspora support unification with Romania.

Only 39.2% of respondents in the country and 24.3% in the diaspora would vote against unification with Romania. The remaining respondents have either not decided whether they will participate in such a referendum or have chosen not to answer.

At a press conference on March 25 hosted by IPN news agency and broadcast online, Gramațki stated that "in the event of a referendum, the Yes option would win with 55–58% of the vote."

The survey conducted within the Republic of Moldova showed that 37% of respondents believe that unification with Romania would bring more advantages, while 33% think there would be more disadvantages. Among the diaspora, 52% of those surveyed believe that unification of the Republic of Moldova with Romania would offer more benefits, while only 15% of them fear disadvantages.

However, some two in three citizens of Moldova, irrespective of their country of residence (at home or in diaspora), declare themselves of Moldovan, rather than Romanian, ethnicity - arguably a Soviet construct. Only 32% of those living abroad and 15% of those living in Moldova declare themselves of Romanian ethnicity (10.3% of citizens living in the country admitted they were not familiar with the concept of ethnicity).

Between 2% and 3% of the Moldovan citizens in the country declare themselves as Russians, Ukrainians, or Gagauz.

As regards the language spoken in families, 44% declared the Romanian language as the main one, while 40% stick with the “Moldovan language” - a concept no longer supported by the authorities.

The survey was conducted in Moldova and 12 countries with the highest voter turnout during the parliamentary elections in September 2025. The poll conducted within the Republic of Moldova included 1,078 participants from 320 localities.

iulian@romania-insider.com