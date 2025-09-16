Moldova launches new stock exchange with support from Bucharest Stock Exchange

A memorandum establishing a new stock exchange in the Republic of Moldova was signed on September 15 in Chișinău, with the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) set to play a key role as shareholder and technology partner, according to Bursa.ro.

The new Moldovan exchange will run on BVB’s ARENA Trading platform, provided under a Software-as-a-Service contract.

At the launch event, prime minister Dorin Recean said the initiative marks “a decisive step for the financial market and integration into regional financial markets.”

He emphasised that the new exchange will connect Moldova to European markets and create opportunities for entrepreneurs, foreign investors - especially from Romania - and the Moldovan diaspora.

“Moldovan companies can now operate globally and hire talent from anywhere. Our focus is on education, industrialisation, IT, services, and regional projects, including Ukraine’s reconstruction. Infrastructure is improving, education is advancing, and the Republic of Moldova is increasingly integrating into the global economy - a fertile ground for investors,” Recean added.

According to project documents, BVB plans to invest about EUR 400,000 in the new exchange, from an initial share capital of EUR 1.27 million. This would give it a 31% stake at launch. Depending on future capital increases, BVB’s holding could range between 13.3% (if it does not participate) and about 20% (if it contributes an additional EUR 200,000 in follow-on funding).

BVB highlighted that the project aligns with Moldova’s National Capital Market Development Strategy 2025–2030, its National Economic Development Strategy 2030, and the EU’s Growth Plan for Moldova. The shared goal is to modernise market infrastructure, broaden access to capital, and stimulate investment-led growth.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)