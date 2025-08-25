Bucharest Stock Exchange to reportedly join emerging new stock exchange project in Moldova

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) would join Moldova's largest bank, MAIB, and regional energy group Premier Energy, in setting up a stock exchange in Moldova where the license of the existing exchange is expiring, according to Economedia.ro.

The BVB management has summoned its shareholders for September 29 to approve the company's participation in the project.

The Republic of Moldova currently has two stock exchanges. According to Economedia.ro, the Chisinau Stock Exchange's license has expired, and the intention is to build the capital market around the Moldovan Stock Exchange, which has been a legal entity for many years, but has never been authorised and operational.

The parties involved have been working on the new project for about a year, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange is expected to have a larger stake, being an anchor investor that brings technology and know-how. BVB currently has a 5% stake.

Along with BVB, the shareholders will also include MAIB, the largest credit institution in the Republic of Moldova, Premier Energy, the largest distributor and supplier of energy and gas in the Republic of Moldova, a telecom company, and the Moldovan state, given the intention to privatise through listing some state-owned companies.

The launch of the Moldovan Stock Exchange has already been announced (TBC) for September 15, as part of Moldova Business Week 2025, which will take place in Chisinau from September 15-19.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)