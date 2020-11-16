Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 14:56
Bucharest's Floreasca Hospital starts using Romania-made disinfection robot

16 November 2020
Floreasca Emergency Hospital in Bucharest has started using an autonomous disinfection hospital made in Romania. 

The robot, which uses UV rays to sterilize enclosed venues and destroy bacteria and viruses, was developed by Agora Robotics, part of Modulab. It was financed by Kaufland Romania, and donated to the cardiology section of Floreasca Hospital.

Floreasca Hospital is the second Bucharest one to use the locally-made robot after the University Hospital introduced one this summer.

The robot, called Salvador, has a capacity of 5200W. It can sterilize 25 sqm in less than ten minutes. It is equipped with 20 different sensors helping the platform navigate autonomously.

“Cardiology patients are among the high-risk ones in the event of a SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the rest of the population; this is why, in our department, we take the maximum of precautionary measures. A solution like the autonomous disinfection platform […] is needed in current medical practice, not just for the cardiology section,” dr. Alexandru Scafa-Udriște, the head of the hospital’s cardiology section, said.

Another autonomous robot is to be deployed at a hospital in Oradea, in northwestern Romania, according to an announcement on Modulab’s Facebook page.
 

Romanian maker of disinfection robot optimizes operations, reduces assembly time

(Photo courtesy of Kaufland)

simona@romania-insider.com

