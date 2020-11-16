Bucharest’s Floreasca Hospital starts using Romania-made disinfection robot

Floreasca Emergency Hospital in Bucharest has started using an autonomous disinfection hospital made in Romania.

The robot, which uses UV rays to sterilize enclosed venues and destroy bacteria and viruses, was developed by Agora Robotics, part of Modulab. It was financed by Kaufland Romania, and donated to the cardiology section of Floreasca Hospital.

Floreasca Hospital is the second Bucharest one to use the locally-made robot after the University Hospital introduced one this summer.

The robot, called Salvador, has a capacity of 5200W. It can sterilize 25 sqm in less than ten minutes. It is equipped with 20 different sensors helping the platform navigate autonomously.

“Cardiology patients are among the high-risk ones in the event of a SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the rest of the population; this is why, in our department, we take the maximum of precautionary measures. A solution like the autonomous disinfection platform […] is needed in current medical practice, not just for the cardiology section,” dr. Alexandru Scafa-Udriște, the head of the hospital’s cardiology section, said.

Another autonomous robot is to be deployed at a hospital in Oradea, in northwestern Romania, according to an announcement on Modulab’s Facebook page.



Romanian maker of disinfection robot optimizes operations, reduces assembly time

(Photo courtesy of Kaufland)

simona@romania-insider.com