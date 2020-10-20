Romanian maker of disinfection robot optimizes operations, reduces assembly time

Modulab, a Romanian startup that designed an autonomous disinfection robot, has optimized its operations after an advisory project backed by EBRD and the European Union.

The assembly of the robot, which works to destroy pathogenic microorganisms including coronavirus using UV-C radiation, now takes only one day compared to almost 14 days previously, according to a news announcement on the EBRD website. The production area was also reduced from 1,000 sqm to 105 sqm.

Modulab worked with Romanian consultant Advanced Thinking to optimize its operations.

The robot uses UV rays to sterilize enclosed venues and maps the environment it moves in to avoid collisions. It can also detect human presence to deactivate its lamps. The robot can disinfect an area of 20 sqm in around 10 minutes. It can be supervised and controlled remotely, with the help of an app.

Earlier this year, the University Hospital in Bucharest started using the robot after local lender BCR donated it one.

The robot was initially designed as an autonomous mobile platform for logistic support in factories, warehouses, and other facilities with large venues. At the start of the pandemic, it was adapted for intelligent disinfection.

The robot is now called Victor, after Romanian physician and bacteriologist Victor Babeș.



(Photo: Modulab Facebook Page)

[email protected]