Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 14:46
Business

Romanian maker of disinfection robot optimizes operations, reduces assembly time

20 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Modulab, a Romanian startup that designed an autonomous disinfection robot, has optimized its operations after an advisory project backed by EBRD and the European Union.

The assembly of the robot, which works to destroy pathogenic microorganisms including coronavirus using UV-C radiation, now takes only one day compared to almost 14 days previously, according to a news announcement on the EBRD website. The production area was also reduced from 1,000 sqm to 105 sqm.

Modulab worked with Romanian consultant Advanced Thinking to optimize its operations.

The robot uses UV rays to sterilize enclosed venues and maps the environment it moves in to avoid collisions. It can also detect human presence to deactivate its lamps. The robot can disinfect an area of 20 sqm in around 10 minutes. It can be supervised and controlled remotely, with the help of an app.

Earlier this year, the University Hospital in Bucharest started using the robot after local lender BCR donated it one. 

The robot was initially designed as an autonomous mobile platform for logistic support in factories, warehouses, and other facilities with large venues. At the start of the pandemic, it was adapted for intelligent disinfection.

The robot is now called Victor, after Romanian physician and bacteriologist Victor Babeș.
 

(Photo: Modulab Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 14:46
Business

Romanian maker of disinfection robot optimizes operations, reduces assembly time

20 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Modulab, a Romanian startup that designed an autonomous disinfection robot, has optimized its operations after an advisory project backed by EBRD and the European Union.

The assembly of the robot, which works to destroy pathogenic microorganisms including coronavirus using UV-C radiation, now takes only one day compared to almost 14 days previously, according to a news announcement on the EBRD website. The production area was also reduced from 1,000 sqm to 105 sqm.

Modulab worked with Romanian consultant Advanced Thinking to optimize its operations.

The robot uses UV rays to sterilize enclosed venues and maps the environment it moves in to avoid collisions. It can also detect human presence to deactivate its lamps. The robot can disinfect an area of 20 sqm in around 10 minutes. It can be supervised and controlled remotely, with the help of an app.

Earlier this year, the University Hospital in Bucharest started using the robot after local lender BCR donated it one. 

The robot was initially designed as an autonomous mobile platform for logistic support in factories, warehouses, and other facilities with large venues. At the start of the pandemic, it was adapted for intelligent disinfection.

The robot is now called Victor, after Romanian physician and bacteriologist Victor Babeș.
 

(Photo: Modulab Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Read next
Normal
 
1

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

20 October 2020
Business
Romanian startup launches virtual engineer team in partnership with Druid and UiPath
18 October 2020
Social
Bucharest to close schools, cinemas, theaters, indoor restaurants as it enters “red scenario”
15 October 2020
Business
Renault: The new Dacia Spring - the cheapest electric car in Europe - will be available for order in spring 2021
15 October 2020
Business
Dragos Anastasiu, reelected as president of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
14 October 2020
Sports
World premiere in Romania: Cliff diving 120 meters underground in famous salt mine
13 October 2020
Social
Romania extends state of alert, bans wedding events, removes some countries from "yellow list"
13 October 2020
Business
Romanian "queen of eyebrows" ranks higher than Beyonce, JLo and Serena Williams on Forbes list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women