Landmark historical building in downtown Bucharest reopens after 80 years

Casa Mița Biciclista (the Mița Biciclista House), a famous historical building in the center of Bucharest, will reopen its doors to the public this month, after 80 years. The building, one of the 159 monuments of national value in the capital's heritage, enters a new stage as it is set to become a space dedicated to the creative urban community.

"The opening of the Mița Biciclista House is a natural step in ARCEN's activity. And so is the plan to transform it into a cultural ecosystem with brasserie, cinema and spaces of urban culture and art that we have for this place in 2023," said ARCEN founder Edmond Niculușcă.

"For 12 years, we have been talking about how historic buildings must re-enter the city's everyday urban life. It's a long process, it will involve various communities and creative groups, partners, artists, architects, communication people, but I know for sure that the city's recovered history is the guarantee of its reinvention," he added.

The new story of the Mița Biciclista House will start with two Grand Balls this month. The first one, scheduled for November 19, was sold out in hours, so a second one was added for November 18. Tickets go on sale on Iabilet.ro today, November 8.

According to the organizers, the Grand Ball concept parties celebrate the history of the house. Moments such as the recital of the Bălănescu Quartet will mark the reopening, while the floors of the house will be transformed so as to offer contemporary experiences influenced by the building's personal history. "Exciting and mysterious magic with playing cards, as well as tarot card readings, are all part of the ball program that will transport the present audience into the atmosphere of the grandiose balls of Bucharest," reads the press release.

In the first phase, in 2022, the creative establishment La Mița Biciclista will be open to the public only during the events organized here, which will also follow in December.

