Oldest cafe in Bucharest reopens in the city’s Old Town

The oldest cafe in Bucharest reopened last week, on November 4, in a 210-year-old building in the city's Old Town. The venue was once a meeting place for the elite, hosting personalities such as poet Mihai Eminescu, playwright Ion Luca Caragiale, and even King Carol II.

Named Cafeneaua Veche 9, the cafe awaits customers in a historic building, certified in 1812.

"Cafeneaua Veche was the place where Mihai Eminescu enjoyed his coffee, at that time as editor-in-chief of the Timpul publication, whose headquarters, Hotel Universal, was on Covaci street, right next to the place where the refined coffee and complex menus are now enjoyed by the residents of Bucharest," reads the press release.

The culture and heritage of the place attracted investors in an ambitious project, which involved the cafe's renovation and reopening to the public.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)