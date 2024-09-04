Mircea Geoană officially steps down from NATO seat to run for Romania's presidency

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană announced that he is resigning from the North Atlantic Alliance effective September 10, according to Europa Liberă quoting both the Romanian politician and sources familiar with the developments. NATO later confirmed the information.

Geoană would formally announce his candidacy for the presidential elections in Romania immediately after the ceremony, according to G4media.ro.

Mircea Geoană wrote in a post on his Facebook page: "Being in the leadership of NATO was the honor of my life."

The resignation, as well as Geoană's presidential ambitions in his country, Romania, were previously announced in principle – with only the timing depending on finding a replacement.

On September 3, Geoană reportedly discussed again with the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, on his resignation.

According to NATO's note published on September 3, German Boris Ruge, the Alliance's current Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy, will take over the position of Deputy Secretary General of NATO.

Geoană, a former president of the Social Democratic Party, former presidential candidate on PSD's ticket, and co-founder of a political construct with Romanian politician Marian Vanghelie, has actively campaigned for the presidency of Romania as an independent candidate over the past months.

