Romania’s PM Ciolacu confirmed as leader of SocDem party and presidential candidate

Romania’s ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD), in a congress on August 24, confirmed its president, Marcel Ciolacu, for another term and appointed him as the party’s presidential candidate.

Ciolacu claimed the two positions based on his past achievements: reforming his party and turning it into a “pro-European party” after the era of controversial leader Liviu Dragnea and bringing his party to rule in 2021 at a time when the center-right coalition backed by president Klaus Iohannis seemed to hold the absolute control.

With no challenger for either of the two positions, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu held a comprehensive speech, criticising the junior ruling Liberal Party (PNL) and president Klaus Iohannis and sketching Social Democrats’ ruling strategy for at least another term of rule.

His speech was rather that of a candidate for the prime minister position in this regard. Sketching a detailed economic strategy with a focus on industrialization and consolidating the national capital (in line with the doctrine of economic patriotism previously launched by the Social Democrats), he left the door open for another term as prime minister.

Furthermore, he challenged the idea that he should resign from the top of the party if he failed to win the presidential elections.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Ioana Zamfir)