Minimum wage emerges as source of tensions in Romania's ruling coalition

The minimum wage threatens to develop into a new subject of disagreement among the ruling coalition's members in Romania, as prime minister Ilie Bolojan and, more recently, president Nicusor Dan argue for no revision as of January, while the Social Democrats (PSD) advocate for the enforcement of the EU Directive on the issue already legislated at the national level.

The current minimum wage (EUR 800 in gross terms, EUR 500 in net terms) covers half of the cost of the minimum basket of goods and services for a family of two with two kids – counting two minimum wages and the allowances paid to children, according to calculations by Friedrich Ebert Foundation Romania and Syndex Romania.

On the other hand, the EU Directive on minimum wages does not impose specific levels for the minimum wage, but requires the existence of a functional negotiation mechanism. There are no penalties EC envisages for countries failing to transpose the Directive, although – as PSD claimed, citing EC Commissioner Roxana Manzatu (PSD) – an infringement procedure could be initiated.

PM Bolojan argued that the increase in the minimum wage from January 1, 2026, a measure supported by the PSD, must be analysed with caution, considering the economic effects it could generate. He claimed that maintaining the minimum wage at the same level was decided in the coalition by mutual agreement, Antena3.ro reported.

The head of government stated that he convened the Tripartite Council to discuss this topic together with representatives of unions and employers' associations.

He emphasised that, next year, public sector salaries will be capped, and any change in the minimum wage would generate contradictory effects, as some budgetary and private revenues are calculated based on it.

(Photo source: Rochu2008/Dreamstime.com)