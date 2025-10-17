Romanian PM Ilie Bolojan leans against minimum wage hike in January

Romania's minimum wage may remain unchanged in 2026, despite mounting pressure from within the ruling coalition. Government spokeswoman Ioana Dogioiu said on Thursday, October 16, that prime minister Ilie Bolojan is "in principle" against raising incomes next year.

"The subject is under the prime minister's analysis. When I asked him, he replied: 'In principle - I emphasise, in principle - the minimum wage will not increase.' However, the final decision is still under review," Dogioiu said following the weekly government meeting, Digi24 reported.

Romania transposed the EU Directive 2022/2041 on adequate minimum wages into national law in February 2025. The legislation stipulates that the minimum wage must represent 50% of the average gross wage and ensure a decent standard of living, taking into account purchasing power, the general level of salaries, wage growth, and national labor productivity.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD), Ilie Bolojan's major coalition partner, continues to push for an increase and has brought the topic to the coalition's agenda. The Labor Ministry, led by PSD, is currently running calculations to determine the potential scope of the adjustment.

According to current estimates, the possible benchmarks for the 2026 minimum gross wage, currently at RON 4,050 (some EUR 800), are:

– minimum scenario: 47% of the average gross wage – RON 4,314

– medium scenario: 50% of the average gross wage – RON 4,590

– maximum scenario: 52% of the average gross wage – RON 4,773

Employers' associations have voiced opposition to any increase, arguing that companies cannot sustain higher labor costs under current conditions. They demand that the minimum wage remain frozen at the current level.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)