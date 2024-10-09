MINA opens immersive art center in Cluj-Napoca

MINA, the Museum of Immersive New Art, will inaugurate a new permanent space in Cluj-Napoca on November 1 in a modernized industrial building with a total area of ​​4,000 sqm. The concept launched in Bucharest in 2023 and welcomed over 300,000 visitors in its first year.

“MINA Cluj will be a reference center for digital art and emerging technologies, becoming the largest space of its kind in Europe,” museum representatives said.

The new space is made by the MINA team, which includes the Le Petit and One Night Gallery teams, joined by the Form team from Cluj.

The renovated building on Orăștie Street in Cluj-Napoca includes an immersive space of 600 sqm (50% larger than the one in Bucharest), a special area for new media art installations, and a space dedicated to kids.

The immersive space will present a variety of multimedia performances that allow the public to explore the universe of classical and contemporary artists, but also educational experiences that take the public to remote and hard-to-reach places, such as the mysteries of the cosmos and other extraordinary worlds.

MINA Bucharest recently celebrated a year of activity with over 300,000 visitors. Meanwhile, the itinerant MINA Pop-Up project recorded 60,000 visits in just six months.

(Photo source: MINA)