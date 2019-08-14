Newsroom
Politics
Romanian president meets Donald Trump this month, military cooperation and energy security on the agenda
14 August 2019
The military cooperation between Romania and the U.S., as well as the energy security of Romania and the U.S. visas for Romanians will be among the topics to be discussed during the meeting between Romanian president Klaus Iohannis and U.S. president Donald Trump scheduled for next week.

Moreover, Iohannis will also invite Trump to pay a visit to Romania in the near future, local Digi24 reported.

“I will reiterate the invitation to Trump to come to Romania,” Iohannis said in an informal meeting with the journalists, mentioning, however, that there are very few chances for this visit to happen in the coming period due to the upcoming elections in both countries.

Iohannis also said that he would address the issue of U.S. visas for Romanians during his meeting with Donald Trump, a topic of high interest for the Romanian side.

But the agenda will also include topics on security in the Black Sea, and even Romania’s willingness to host more U.S. troops, according to local Mediafax. Also, the president of Romania will inform president Trump that Romania is ready to send more troops to Afghanistan.

The two heads of state will also discuss energy security in Romania and U.S. investments in this area, the strategic partnership, the allocation of 2% of GDP for defense, and the growing economic relationship between the two countries.

U.S. President Donald Trump will welcome Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis in Washington on August 20.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Klaus Iohannis)

