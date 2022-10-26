Mild political deadlock in Romania as Liberals refuse to swap ministries with SocDem

The Liberal party (PNL) refused the Social Democrats’ invitation to quickly organize a meeting of the ruling coalition to discuss the option of swapping the Ministry of Defence with another ministry, which prolongs the political deadlock for several days, G4media.ro reported.

The Social Democrats requested the meeting as early as Monday evening to discuss with the Liberals and the ethnic Hungarians’ party UDMR the political situation created by the resignation of Vasile Dîncu from the Ministry of Defence.

Ionuț Stroe, the Liberals’ spokesperson, rejected on October 25 any possible political negotiations and urged the Social Democrats to nominate a new minister of defence as quickly as possible.

PSD did not publicly request a change of ministries, but G4media announced on Monday evening that the Social Democrat leaders decided in a meeting to ask the Liberals for such a swap.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)