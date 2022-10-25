Romanian SocDem party reportedly seeks to swap ministry of defence with Liberal ruling partner

The leaders of Romania's senior ruling Social Democrat party (PSD) agreed in the evening of October 24, in a meeting of the political bureau, to ask their ruling partners (Liberal party PNL) for an exchange of ministries, G4Media.ro announced, quoting sources familiar with the deal.

PSD president Marcel Ciolacu reportedly wants to swap the defence ministry, a field that, in any case, falls within the constitutional powers of President Klaus Iohannis, and to receive in exchange another ministry.

But the Liberals reportedly rejected such an idea on the grounds that it would mean rewriting the coalition protocol, and this could lead to unnecessary political tensions.

If the swap falls, the Social Democrats will have to make a nomination. Among the names circulated are MEP Mihai Tudose and Senator Angel Tîlvăr - but the list is open.

In May 2023, the Social Democratic party will appoint its own prime minister as part of the ruling agreement with the Liberals.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)