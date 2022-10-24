Romania’s defence minister Vasile Dîncu resigns

Romania's defence minister Vasile Dîncu announced on social media that he submitted his resignation to the prime minister on the morning of October 24. He invoked "the impossibility of collaboration with the President" as a primary reason for this decision.

"I justify my gesture from the perspective of the impossibility of collaboration with the President of Romania, the Army's supreme commander. I consider it necessary to withdraw from this position in order not to prejudice in any way the decision-making processes and programs that require fluidity along the entire chain of command and not to block a series of projects absolutely necessary for the optimal functioning of the Ministry of National Defense and the Romanian Army," reads Vasile Dîncu's announcement.

Several state officials, including president Klaus Iohannis, have recently criticized Vasile Dîncu for a controversial comment on neighbouring Ukraine.

The former defence minister said that negotiations with Russia would be the only chance for peace in Ukraine. According to Biziday.ro, president Iohannis reacted to Dîncu's statement, saying that he "should read the press reports more often to find out Romania's position. Ukraine decides on its own how to negotiate."

Prime minister Nicolae Ciucă also said that the statements do not reflect Romania's position and that he would have a talk with minister Dîncu.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)