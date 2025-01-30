Historic Casa Șerbu in Sighișoara to be restored and transformed into a Heritage HUB

The Mihai Eminescu Trust Foundation announced the launch of a restoration project for Casa Șerbu, a historic building in Sighișoara's medieval citadel. The project is financed by the National Institute of Heritage (INP) through the Historic Monuments Stamp Program (TMI) under the "Restoration" subprogram and is scheduled to run from February 1, 2025, to September 30, 2027.

The project, which aims to preserve and revitalize this vulnerable monument, has a total budget of some RON 3.19 million, including RON 2.87 million in non-reimbursable funding and RON 323,322 in co-financing from the owner.

According to the Mihai Eminescu Trust Foundation, Casa Șerbu has remained unoccupied for over 20 years, leading to severe structural and architectural degradation. A poorly executed restoration in 2006 further damaged its historical integrity.

Dating primarily from the 17th century, with elements from the 15th, 16th, and 19th centuries, the building stands at a key crossroads in the citadel, adding to its historical and urban significance.

Once restored, Casa Șerbu is set to become a Heritage HUB, combining a resource and service center for the community and heritage professionals with creative educational workshops for young people. A cultural café will offer a space for both locals and visitors, while the attic will house two temporary accommodation units for guests such as specialists and the property owner.

The project also emphasizes accessibility, ensuring that the courtyard and ground floor are wheelchair-accessible, with some exhibition materials adapted for visually impaired visitors.

