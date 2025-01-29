Courtyard of famous Black Church in Brașov to be restored with European funds

The City Hall of Brașov, a popular mountain city in Romania, announced plans to restore the courtyard of the Black Church using non-repayable European funds. The project, valued at RON 24 million, is to be financed through the Center Regional Program.

Mayor George Scripcaru recently met with representatives from the Black Church to finalize the details of the restoration project, which will be submitted for funding approval after the City Council's upcoming meeting on January 30.

"I discussed with the representatives of the Black Church the implementation of the project in the Johannes Honterus courtyard, a project we started in 2010, and now we have identified a funding solution from the funds that the Municipality of Brașov can access for such projects under the Center Regional Program," mayor Scripcaru said.

According to him, this project is part of the package discussed during a meeting in Alba Iulia with the board of the Regional Development Agency (ADR), a package that also includes the rehabilitation of the two chapels at the Saint Nicholas Church.

"We are talking about two very important projects for Romania, not just for Brașov. Through this funding project, we aim to direct RON 25 million to the Black Church for the implementation of this courtyard rehabilitation project, with co-financing from the Church. I hope we can begin the work this year," he added.

The Black Church courtyard, which holds cultural and tourist significance, is currently in a state of partial decay, with deteriorated paving and ineffective drainage systems. The proposed restoration aims to preserve and revitalize this important cultural heritage site.

The project will also focus on improving the accessibility and aesthetics of the area, with plans to replace existing pavement with stabilized gravel, restore historic features, and enhance the lighting and urban furniture in the area.

In a partnership with the Evangelical Church of C.A. in Romania, Brașov's City Hall will seek approval for a cooperation agreement during the January 30 City Council meeting.

Once the City Council approves the project, Brașov City Hall will submit the request for non-repayable funding.

