Migrants and refugees taught Romanian in “Language Buddy” project

“Language Buddy,” a project launched in the city of Brașov, aims to support young migrants and refugees in learning the Romanian language. The same project trains students as mentors in intercultural pedagogy.

“Language Buddy” is a model simultaneously implemented in eight European countries (Greece, Italy, Romania, Bulgaria, Spain, Portugal, Malta, and Austria) and is based on intercultural exchange and training students in innovative teaching techniques.

The project was initiated by the Brașov Migrant Integration Center and the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences at Transilvania University of Brașov, aiming to help young migrants and refugees strengthen their Romanian language skills.

At the same time, the project will allow students to practice their mentoring abilities, according to G4Media.

Two information sessions about the project were held on January 13 and 14, attended by 100 students from Transilvania University. Of these, 70 have already signed up to become mentors within the project.

Starting in February, enrolled students will participate in a special training course covering multiple topics such as intercultural pedagogy, non-formal learning methods, intercultural understanding and dialogue and many others through the "Language Buddy" online platform.

From September 2025, students will apply their new knowledge, providing linguistic and cultural support to migrant and refugee children in Brașov.

(Photo source: Julien Viry | Dreamstime.com)