Microsoft opens cloud lab at university in Western Romania city

Microsoft launched at the Vest University in Timisoara, in Western Romania, its first cloud lab in the country, according to a press release.

The Cloud-Enabled Laboratory project developed by Microsoft at the Romanian university features a minimal hardware infrastructure consisting of access points to cloud resources. It can be used in the classroom teaching process and to implement research projects, as well as by tech start-ups that want to create new platforms.

Lab users have access to scalable virtual infrastructures based on their projects needs, from 1 CPU to tens of thousands of processors, they can create and test artificial intelligence, machine learning algorithms, and can simulate any test environment on almost any platform or operating system. Also, they can store and manage virtually unlimited data volumes, and last but not least, develop new applications and platforms, the same press release said.

“The two cities where Microsoft is present in Romania, namely Timisoara and Bucharest, represent a strategic element for Microsoft Customer Service and Support, Romania being the largest center in the EMEA region and the third in the world,” said Daniela Fălcușan, Microsoft Timisoara Site Manager.

Microsoft currently has more than 1,300 employees in Romania.

Irina Marica, [email protected]