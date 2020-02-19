Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 08:20
Business
Report: AI investments in Romania to double at EUR 50 mln per year
19 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Investments in AI start-ups in Romania will double by 2025, to EUR 50 million per year, from the current level of about EUR 25 mln per year, according to estimates of the consulting firm Horváth & Partners Romania.

Significant investments in Romanian AI start-ups (TypingDNA and Fintech OS) in the last quarter of last year placed Romania in a leading position in Eastern Europe, behind Russia, Poland and Hungary, but ahead of the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Slovakia.

“We are in an advanced stage of digital transformation and we are seeing an accelerated growth in the area of AI-based technology and robotic automation processes, and Romania is gaining more and more speed. AI start-ups on the domestic market had a very good evolution in 2019, especially in the last part of the year. Series A investments worth nearly EUR 20 million in Typing DNA and FintechOS have accelerated the growth of Romania, which is also increasingly appreciated in the global rankings of the countries that have the opportunity to support and benefit from the AI-based technological revolution,” said Kurt Weber, CEO of Horváth & Partners Romania.

On the other hand, AI will significantly influence the labor market, some jobs will disappear while new ones will appear, according to the report.

According to estimates included in the report, between 40% and 50% of existing jobs could be replaced by automation solutions, by 2030. Among the most affected areas could be accounting, marketing, and public relations.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 142913709 © Wrightstudio/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 08:20
Business
Report: AI investments in Romania to double at EUR 50 mln per year
19 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Investments in AI start-ups in Romania will double by 2025, to EUR 50 million per year, from the current level of about EUR 25 mln per year, according to estimates of the consulting firm Horváth & Partners Romania.

Significant investments in Romanian AI start-ups (TypingDNA and Fintech OS) in the last quarter of last year placed Romania in a leading position in Eastern Europe, behind Russia, Poland and Hungary, but ahead of the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Slovakia.

“We are in an advanced stage of digital transformation and we are seeing an accelerated growth in the area of AI-based technology and robotic automation processes, and Romania is gaining more and more speed. AI start-ups on the domestic market had a very good evolution in 2019, especially in the last part of the year. Series A investments worth nearly EUR 20 million in Typing DNA and FintechOS have accelerated the growth of Romania, which is also increasingly appreciated in the global rankings of the countries that have the opportunity to support and benefit from the AI-based technological revolution,” said Kurt Weber, CEO of Horváth & Partners Romania.

On the other hand, AI will significantly influence the labor market, some jobs will disappear while new ones will appear, according to the report.

According to estimates included in the report, between 40% and 50% of existing jobs could be replaced by automation solutions, by 2030. Among the most affected areas could be accounting, marketing, and public relations.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 142913709 © Wrightstudio/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

18 February 2020
Discover Romania
Romanian photo of the day: Romania seen from space
18 February 2020
Business
Startup meets corporation: Romanian entrepreneur shares how Facebook killed his project after paying USD 0.5 bln for it
18 February 2020
Politics
Poll: Bucharest mayor enjoys highest confidence rate ahead of coming elections
13 February 2020
Discover Romania
Romanian photo of the day: Bucegi Mountains, visible from Bucharest
13 February 2020
Business
EC improves forecast: Romania will have second-highest economic growth in EU this year
13 February 2020
Culture
Village museum next to Romania’s Bran Castle could be closed and replaced with Dracula Land
13 February 2020
Politics
Romanian MEP in FT opinion: EU money that flows into Eastern Europe is not charity
12 February 2020
Social
Anti-immigrant protest continues in Romanian village

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40