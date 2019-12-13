Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson will shoot new action thriller in Romania next year

Famous American actors Michael Keaton and Samuel L. Jackson, as well as top actress Maggie Q will come to Romania next year to shoot the new action thriller The Asset directed by Martin Campbell.

Several scenes will be shot in Bucharest for ten weeks starting January 8, 2020, according to local News.ro. The film crew will also go to London and Vietnam. Director Martin Cambpell is already in Romania, preparing for this film, the producers working locally with Frame Film.

Written by Richard Wenk, the film tells the story of two assassins and rivals holding secrets from the Vietnam War. When one of their mentors is killed, they find a way to work together to return to Vietnam and find the killer.

Frame Film is also producing Dampyr, an adaptation of the popular comic book franchise, which has a production budget of over USD 15 million. The film stars Luke Roberts, Sebastian Croft, David Morrissey, Stuart Martin and is currently shooting in Transylvania. Filming will also take place in Bucharest starting next week.

(Photo source: ID 152179290 © Starstock - Dreamstime.com)