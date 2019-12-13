Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 12/13/2019 - 13:50
Entertainment
Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson will shoot new action thriller in Romania next year
13 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Famous American actors Michael Keaton and Samuel L. Jackson, as well as top actress Maggie Q will come to Romania next year to shoot the new action thriller The Asset directed by Martin Campbell.

Several scenes will be shot in Bucharest for ten weeks starting January 8, 2020, according to local News.ro. The film crew will also go to London and Vietnam. Director Martin Cambpell is already in Romania, preparing for this film, the producers working locally with Frame Film. 

Written by Richard Wenk, the film tells the story of two assassins and rivals holding secrets from the Vietnam War. When one of their mentors is killed, they find a way to work together to return to Vietnam and find the killer.

Frame Film is also producing Dampyr, an adaptation of the popular comic book franchise, which has a production budget of over USD 15 million. The film stars Luke Roberts, Sebastian Croft, David Morrissey, Stuart Martin and is currently shooting in Transylvania. Filming will also take place in Bucharest starting next week.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 152179290 © Starstock - Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 12/13/2019 - 13:50
Entertainment
Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson will shoot new action thriller in Romania next year
13 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Famous American actors Michael Keaton and Samuel L. Jackson, as well as top actress Maggie Q will come to Romania next year to shoot the new action thriller The Asset directed by Martin Campbell.

Several scenes will be shot in Bucharest for ten weeks starting January 8, 2020, according to local News.ro. The film crew will also go to London and Vietnam. Director Martin Cambpell is already in Romania, preparing for this film, the producers working locally with Frame Film. 

Written by Richard Wenk, the film tells the story of two assassins and rivals holding secrets from the Vietnam War. When one of their mentors is killed, they find a way to work together to return to Vietnam and find the killer.

Frame Film is also producing Dampyr, an adaptation of the popular comic book franchise, which has a production budget of over USD 15 million. The film stars Luke Roberts, Sebastian Croft, David Morrissey, Stuart Martin and is currently shooting in Transylvania. Filming will also take place in Bucharest starting next week.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 152179290 © Starstock - Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

13 December 2019
CSR
Five companies join hands to buy most expensive Christmas tree ever sold in Romania at charity event
13 December 2019
Business
Romania is EU’s biggest violin exporter
13 December 2019
Politics
President Iohannis: UK elections result, very good for Romanians living there
12 December 2019
Politics
Big scandal in Romania’s third-biggest political party after member excluded overnight for Facebook post
12 December 2019
Entertainment
Photo of the day: Brightly-lit Bucharest photographed at night from the International Space Station
12 December 2019
Social
Report: Romania has cheapest super-fast broadband internet in the world
12 December 2019
Eco
New private monitoring network highlights Bucharest areas with the most polluted air
11 December 2019
Social
Bucharest’s new metropolitan hospital, second-biggest building in Romania after Parliament Palace

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40