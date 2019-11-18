Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 11/18/2019 - 09:55
Entertainment
New US action film starring Chris Pine and Ben Foster, shot in Romania
18 November 2019
New American action film Violence of Action, starring Chris Pine, Ben Foster and Gillian Jacobs, is being shot in Romania starting this month, according to Filmneweurope.com. The movie is directed by Tarik Saleh and shooting in Romania will last around eight weeks.

Chris Pine, the American actor known for playing James T. Kirk in the Star Trek film series, was in Bucharest over the weekend, where he shot several scenes for the new movie, local Mediafax informed.

Violence of Action tells the story of US soldier James Reed (Chris Pine) who, after being involuntarily discharged from the Marines, joins a paramilitary organization in order to support his family in the only way he knows how, according to IMDB. The film is produced by Thunder Road Films with financing from 30WEST and shooting is also taking place in the USA and Germany.

The project applied to Romania's cash rebate scheme in August 2019 and will receive around EUR 4.8 million. It is the fourth foreign project serviced by Icon Films SRL this year that benefits from the Romanian cash rebate scheme, according to Filmneweurope.com.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

40