Real Estate

Meta Estate Trust puts EUR 2 million in retail park near Bucharest

19 June 2025

Meta Estate Trust (MET), a holding company operating in the real estate sector, has invested approximately EUR 2 million in a new retail park currently under development in Ciolpani, a commune located on the Bucharest–Ploiești corridor (DN1), it said.

The project is scheduled to be completed and handed over to tenants this year, with an anticipated opening to the public in the first quarter of 2026.

Meta Estate Trust's investment in the Ciolpani retail park is structured through a balanced mix of own funds, contributions from two partners, and an investment loan from Banca Transilvania, it said.

Meta Estate Trust currently owns 76% of the company developing the project. ERES One Development, founded by the Dobra family and the project's developer, will take over the park's operation and management upon its opening.

"The retail park in Ciolpani is the first development of its kind and marks the beginning of a series of investments in partnership with an international retailer. The chosen location and the tenant mix directly address a real need in the local community, giving us confidence in the efficiency and success of this investment. Upon completion, we estimate that the asset will generate an annual gross income of over 350,000 euros, strengthening Meta Estate Trust's position in the segment of commercial assets leased to trusted partners. This investment aligns with Meta Estate Trust's strategy of portfolio diversification and strengthening exposure in real estate segments with growth potential, served by stable tenants with a strong market presence," Alexandru Bonea, CEO of Meta Estate Trust, said.

Meta Estate Trust is a holding company active in the real estate sector, founded in March 2021 by a group of Romanian entrepreneurs with experience in real estate and the capital market. Since August 2022, Meta Estate Trust has been listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. As of March 2023, MET shares are included in the BETAeRO index. The investment policy is based on a mix of investment types with different risk-return profiles, relying on a diversified and flexible portfolio that can easily adapt to market cycles.

(Photo: the company)

