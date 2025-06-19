Romanian developer Urbano Group invests EUR 100 mln in large retail park near Cluj-Napoca

Cluj-based real estate developer Urbano Group announced plans for a new retail park in a project valued at EUR 100 million. The company says it will be the largest retail park in Transylvania.

Until now, the developer has obtained the necessary building permits to begin work on Phase 1 of the park, which was named Urbano Shopping & Living. Specifically, construction permits have been obtained for the Shopping Gallery and for the urban infrastructure elements, namely access roads, internal roads, and utility networks.

The permits for the Hornbach and Selgros buildings, also part of Phase 1, are being handled by the two retailers according to their own investment schedules. Construction will begin shortly after, with the official opening of the first phase of the Urbano Shopping & Living Retail Park scheduled for Q1 2026.

"We are pleased to announce today the start of work on our new investment – the Urbano Shopping & Living Retail Park – a project through which Urbano Group expands its presence in the Cluj Metropolitan Area," said Alexandru Șerban, co-founder of Urbano Group.

The park is being developed on a 25-hectare plot located in the commune of Florești, in the the Cluj Metropolitan Area. At the end of the project's first phase, Urbano Group and its partners will deliver 45,000 sqm of retail and service space developed on 155,000 sqm, out of a total available area of 245,000 sqm.

The first phase of the Urbano Shopping & Living project (2025 – 2026) will integrate over 30 retailers in an optimal mix consisting of a multi-brand shopping gallery (14,900 sqm GLA), a DIY retailer – Hornbach, a cash & carry hypermarket – Selgros, a supermarket, and a drive-thru fast food hub.

The second phase of the project (2026 – 2028) will bring a mix of retail, community services and a family entertainment center, an indoor and outdoor sports area, hospitality and event services, and other facilities.

As part of the project, the developer has proposed the modernization of the roundabout at the intersection of the DN1/E60 with DJ107M in order to increase its capacity and ease traffic flow, already completing the design and preparing to donate the necessary land. The Retail Park will be accessible from DN1/E60 Cluj-Napoca – Oradea, and is located 1.2 km from the Gilău junction of the Transylvania Highway (A3).

The developer estimates that the project will generate over 500 jobs in the Cluj Metropolitan Area, with direct impact on the local communities of Florești, Luna de Sus, and Gilău, both during the construction and development phases, as well as after the Retail Park becomes operational.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: urbanogroup.ro)